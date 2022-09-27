Ukraine can use Western weapons in regions where Russia held pseudo-referendums - Blinken

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US is not against Ukraine using Western weapons to return territories where the Russian Federation organized pseudo-referendums.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

Blinken was responding to media questions about whether the U.S. would give its consent for Ukrainian troops to use American weapons in territories where Russia has held pseudo-referendums, no matter what the result announced by the Kremlin.

"We and many other countries have already been very clear: We do not and, in fact, we will never recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories ... Ukraine has an absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, particularly to reclaim territories that have been illegally seized by Russia or otherwise," Blinken said.

He said the weapons that the U.S. and many other countries are providing to Ukraine have been used very effectively to retake territories - particularly recently in the northeast, but also in the south.

Blinken emphasized that pseudo-referendums do not change anything for the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia.

"Ukrainians will continue to do what they need to do to return the land that was taken from them. We will continue to support them in these efforts," the US Secretary of State said.