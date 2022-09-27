UN mission published report on war in Ukraine: casualties, violence and executions

The UN monitoring mission has already documented almost 15,000 civilian casualties in the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.

Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine, told about this during the briefing.

Bogner noted that the periodic report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, covering the period from February 1 to July 31, 2022, included a report on the human rights situation in Ukraine. The report contains information from 78 field visits, 20 visits to places of detention, more than 1,000 interviews with victims and witnesses of violations and other sources of information.

According to Bogner, there have been 5,996 documented deaths and 8,848 injuries since Feb. 24 as of this week. Among the dead are 382 children. She noted that these are confirmed cases, but the actual numbers are much higher.

During the reporting period, 407 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions were recorded, of which 18 were later found dead.

She also reported that nine cases of rape were documented during the reporting period, involving eight women and one child, 15 cases of sexual violence against men, and 11 cases of forced public nudity.

The UN representative also expressed concern about violations of the right to a fair trial documented in proceedings against the Russian Armed Forces. In 19 cases, the defendants were unable to communicate with their lawyers, and in 11 cases the trials were conducted in an expedited format.

"We have taken into account that the Ukrainian government has disrupted investigations into cases of inhumane treatment of POWs by Ukrainian security forces, as well as cases of arbitrary detention. We expect those responsible to be held accountable," she said.

The UN monitoring mission is concerned about the deteriorating situation around freedom of speech in the Russian-occupied territories. According to her, the application of Russian legislation has unduly restricted the right to freedom of opinion and significantly narrowed the space for expressing views on issues of public interest.

In addition, Bogner stated that Ukrainian prisoners of war have been subjected to extrajudicial executions, sexual violence, and other indignities by Russian forces and associated militias.