3 708 8
Air Defense Forces destroy three X-59 cruise missiles fired at Odesa region and Kryvyi Rig - OC "South"
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed three X-59 cruise missiles fired by the enemy in the Odesa region and Kryvyi Rih.
This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to оperational command "South".
"The enemy launched a missile strike against Odessa region. Two Su-35 fighters fired two air-to-surface X-59 missiles from the Black Sea in the Crimean direction. The air defense forces destroyed both missiles in the air," the report says.
It is noted that the enemy sent a similar strike and Kryvyi Rih.
"Another Su-35 fighter fired an X-59 missile in the direction of Melitopol. And it was destroyed by the air defense forces," the OC "South" added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...