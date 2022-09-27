Zelensky at UN Security Council called to isolate Russia: Russia is following "Crimean scenario", there is nothing to talk about with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council online.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Suspilne, which is streaming online session of the UN Security Council, where the issue of Russia holding referendums on the territory of occupied Ukraine is discussed.

Zelensky stressed that Russia was trying to annex Ukrainian territories where it was holding "referendums" and now "there is nothing to talk about with the Russian president". The Ukrainian President called for the complete isolation of Russia.

"Russia's recognition of the results of this so-called 'referendum' in the occupied territories will mean that there is nothing left to talk about with Putin," Zelensky told the Council of Ministers.

Read more: British Parliament called Russia’s presence in UN Security Council inappropriate

He recalled that last week he presented a formula for peace to the UN General Assembly.

"Russia has responded to this path to peace and declared a mobilization. In addition, Russia is intentionally focusing its mobilization specifically on indigenous peoples from the territory. It is not only peoples from the Caucasus and Siberia; everything is done in order to mobilize as many men as possible of the indigenous peoples. The President noted.

The same situation is observed in the occupied Crimea, Zelensky added.

"Before the eyes of the world, Russia holds these pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine. People are forced to fill out some paperwork, threatening them with weapons," the politician stressed.

The guarantor stated that the occupants determined the results of the "referendums" in advance.

Read more: Russia’s pseudo-referendums are not legitimate and violate international law - NATO (updated)

"The annexation of invaded territories is the worst violation of the UN Charter. It is an attempt to steal territory from another state, an attempt to erase the norms of international law.

It is a very cynical attempt to force the male population in the occupied territories of Ukraine to mobilize into the Russian army in order to send them to fight against their own countrymen," he noted.

Consequently, Zelensky called for completely isolating Russia and depriving it of its right of veto.

"A state cannot remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council with veto power if that state creates and implements a policy of genocide right now, just one step away from a radiation disaster, while at the same time threatening nuclear strikes. Russia should be expelled from all international organizations," the head of state stressed.

The President also called for new anti-Russian sanctions.

"Any criminal actions by Russia do not change anything for us. We will not submit to the actions of terrorists," Zelensky concluded.