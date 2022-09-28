Russia is preparing ground to sabotage grain agreement, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia is preparing the ground to disrupt the grain initiative.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to video appeal of President.

"Today in Moscow another false statements were made about a very important achievement of Ukraine and our partners - the restoration of our sea grain exports. It is obvious that Russia is preparing the ground to try to disrupt the grain initiative," Zelensky said.

According to the President, the statistics of the Ukrainian grain export is absolutely transparent and available to everyone in the international community, namely more than 5 million tons of agricultural products, which have been exported from three Ukrainian ports by 232 ships to African countries (Sudan, Kenya, Algeria, Somalia, Ethiopia, etc.) and other regions.

At the same time, Zelensky stressed the need for an immediate response of the world community, so that Russia does not put these or other countries in conditions of food crisis again.

