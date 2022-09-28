Putin is likely to announce Russian annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories on September 30, - ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that Russia may "reframe its invasion of Ukraine" and also assess the pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ISW data.

Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions ended their so-called annexation "referendums" on September 27, claiming that each such fake referendum received the support of 87 to 99 percent of Ukrainian citizens.

Based on the data gathered, ISW suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the Russian annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories on September 30.

The institute recalls its predictions that Putin will annex the occupied Ukrainian territories by October 1, to enable the forced conscription of Ukrainian civilians into the Russian army during the fall conscription cycle.

Also, the institute, referring to the analyzed data, reports that Russian troops are sending recently mobilized servicemen of the Western Military District (WMD) to the front in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions without prior training.

ISW's main conclusions:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will most likely announce the Russian annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territory on September 30 based on the so-called "referendums".

According to reports, Russian troops are sending recently mobilized servicemen of the Western Military District (WMD) to the front in Kherson and Kharkiv regions without prior training.

Ukrainian troops are strengthening their positions on the eastern bank of the Oskil River and have achieved further success on the outskirts of the Lyman.

The AFU continues to strike Russian landlines of communication as part of a counteroffensive in the south, including disrupting Russian attempts to build a barge crossing.

Russian troops continued unsuccessful offensive operations around Bakhmut and west of Donetsk, increasingly using punitive units.

The occupiers caused serious damage to the Ukrainian airfield in Kryvy Rih and continued regular air and missile strikes in southern Ukraine.

The Russian authorities set up checkpoints on the borders of Russia for the forced mobilization of Russian men who try to avoid it by fleeing the country.

Russian officials are creating conditions for the forced mobilization or conscription of Ukrainian civilians in the territories of occupied Ukraine, which will soon be annexed.

Russia's annexation of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions is likely to increase tensions in the ranks of the DPR and LPR, which regularly rebel when forced to fight outside their regions.

Russian officials may try to reframe their invasion of Ukraine and occupation of annexed Ukrainian territory as an "anti-terrorist operation."

