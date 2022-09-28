US is preparing new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 1 billion dollars, - Reuters

The US is preparing a new arms package worth 1.1 billion dollars, which will be announced in the near future.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters, this was announced by officials in Washington.

It is noted that the new package of military aid will be one of the answers to the Russian "referendums" in Ukraine.

Officials said on condition of anonymity that the package will be announced in the coming days, the agency notes.

The package will include HIMARS launchers, accompanying munitions, various types of counter-drone and radar systems, as well as spare parts, training, and technical support, a source briefed on the plan said.

Read more: Belgium will transfer large-caliber M2HB machine guns to Ukraine