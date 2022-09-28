US and allies are increasing intelligence to monitor Russia’s nuclear weapons, - Politico

The United States and allies are stepping up monitoring of Russia’s nuclear weapons, primarily through their intelligence services.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

It is, in particular, about increasing the scale of data collection by the West's special services using air and space intelligence, operations in cyberspace, and commercial satellite photos.

The article says that Western intelligence is trying to determine whether Russia can use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In addition, the focus is on monitoring the Kaliningrad region, writes Politico.

As one of the sources from current US officials emphasized, American intelligence is sure that Russia is not going to use nuclear weapons on a large scale against Ukraine or NATO member states.

Read more: Lukashenko - to Putin about nuclear weapons: "Volodya, tell me, how long are you going to live?"