Day in Donetsk region: 5 civilians were killed by Russian shells. INFOGRAPHICS

On September 27, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 27, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 4 in Kurakhivka and 1 in Bakhmut. Another 10 people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

