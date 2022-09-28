395 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 777 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 28, 2022, more than 1,172 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 395 children died and more than 777 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 401, Kharkiv - 231, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 47, Dnipropetrovsk - 26.

"On September 27, a 16-year-old girl was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Petropalivka in the Kharkiv region," the message reads.

Read more: 395 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 776 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

2,500 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.