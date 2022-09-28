Ministry of Foreign Affairs on pseudo-referendums: This performance doesn’t have any consequences for administrative and territorial system of Ukraine

On September 23-27, the Russian Federation organized a propaganda event called "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.

Forcing people in these territories to fill out some papers under the sights of the Russian military is another crime committed by Russia during its aggression against Ukraine, grossly violating the Constitution and laws of our state, norms of international law, and Russia's international obligations. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, this performance has nothing to do with the manifestation of will and does not have any consequences for the administrative-territorial system and internationally recognized borders of Ukraine. Ukraine and the international community condemn such actions of Russia and consider them worthless.

"All citizens of Ukraine who participated in the organization of this action together with the Russian occupiers will be punished by the provisions of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Competent authorities of Ukraine are already taking measures to track them down and bring them to justice," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It is also noted that, as in the case of Ukrainian Crimea, the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions remain sovereign territories of Ukraine. Ukraine has every right to restore its territorial integrity by military and diplomatic methods and will continue to liberate temporarily occupied territories.

"Ukraine will never agree to any ultimatums from the Russian Federation, and Moscow's attempts to create new demarcation lines or weaken international support for Ukraine are doomed to failure," the foreign policy department added.

"We expect that the relevant countries will draw conclusions about Russia's true intentions and increase their support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, and not cover up their inaction with aspirations to play the role of peacekeepers, which Russia does not need. Ukraine calls on all states and international organizations to immediately condemn the illegal actions of the Kremlin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to strengthen the isolation of Russia," the statement said.

It is also noted that Ukraine calls on the EU, NATO, and the Group of Seven to immediately significantly increase pressure on the aggressor state, including new tough sanctions against Russia, and significantly increase military support for Ukraine, in particular, to provide tanks, combat aircraft, armored vehicles, long-range artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, and anti-missile defense.

"We call on our partners to demonstrate to Russia that the only response to attempts at annexation, blackmail, and ultimatums will be to increase support for Ukraine for the victory of our state over the aggressor," - summarizes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

