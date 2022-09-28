European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has worsened forecast for growth of Ukraine’s economy for 2023 from 25% to 8%

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) still expects Ukraine’s economy to shrink by 30% in 2022, but for 2023 it has downgraded its growth forecast from 25% to 8%, according to the bank’s report "Perspectives of the Regional Economy "

This is reported by Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"For 2023, the EBRD lowered its economic recovery forecast to 8% from the 25% forecast in May, when it was expected that substantial recovery work would already be underway," the document says.

The decline in the forecast is a sign of how much uncertainty about the future affects Ukraine's economic prospects, the bank adds.

It notes that while fighting has become more concentrated in recent months and has engulfed an area that generates only about 20% of GDP, the destruction of human capital, infrastructure, and production capacity has been enormous.

According to the bank, Ukraine's GDP fell by 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 and by 37.2% in the second quarter, when the most intense and large-scale hostilities continued.

Inflation rose to 23.8% in August 2022 due to supply disruptions and a sharp increase in the budget deficit.