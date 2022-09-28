AFU may be in Crimea by middle of 2023, - US Army General Hodges

The Ukrainian military will push back the Russian occupiers at the February 23 position by the end of 2022.

This was stated by the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, in an interview with the LRT publication, Censor.NET reports.

"I hope that we will see further pressure from the Russian forces. You will not see a city occupied (by the Russians) every day, it is simply impossible. But I still hope that by the end of this year, Ukrainian forces will push back the Russian troops at the position of February 23, and by the middle of next year, Ukrainians will be in Crimea," he said.

