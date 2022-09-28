ENG
Peskov on possibility of continuing war after "referendums": At minimum, entire Donetsk region must be "liberated".

Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov said that at least the entire territory of the Donetsk region should be occupied.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA News.

Thus, answering the question of whether the "special operation" will be continued after the "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine, he said: "At a minimum, the entire territory of the "Donetsk People's Republic" must be liberated.

