If Russian Federation uses nuclear weapons, then NATO’s response should be conventional, but destructive - Polish Foreign Minister Rau

According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Zbigniew Rau, in the event of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine, NATO should react and it should be a "conventional but destructive" response.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"As far as we know, Putin is threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine, not an attack against NATO. Which means that NATO must respond by conventional means, but that response must be destructive. And, I think, this is exactly the signal NATO is sending to Russia," the minister said.

According to Rau, Russia can use "referendums" and the subsequent annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine as a justification for the use of "emergency measures".

In his opinion, it is already obvious that Putin has started to lose the war, and sending poorly trained and equipped people to the front will do little to change this, given that before that Ukrainians were fighting a professional regular army.

He added that the mobilization would rather cause a significant fracture within Russia, undermining support for the Kremlin-initiated war in Russian society.

