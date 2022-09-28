Amount of damages caused by Russia to road infrastructure of Kharkiv region amounts to 46 billion

The amount of damage to the road infrastructure in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian aggression is UAH 46 billion. Of them, 25 billion are in the territories de-occupied in September.

As Censor.NET informs, Ukrinform informs about this with reference to the speech of the deputy head of the State Highway Agency Andriy Ivka during the briefing.

"Since September, we have been inspecting the territories of Kharkiv region freed from the occupiers together with explosive devices. According to a preliminary estimate, the amount of damage caused by military aggression to the road infrastructure of state importance in Kharkiv region amounts to 46 billion. Of these, 25 billion is in the territories de-occupied in September," he noted.

Ivko added that currently the service continues to restore the region from the consequences of hostilities. In particular, it works on routes that are extremely important for the fastest possible adjustment of logistics in the region.

"Our task is to quickly ensure the delivery of medicines and food to our citizens who were under occupation. First of all, we are creating corridors for rescuers and utility workers," added the deputy head of Ukravtodor.

Read more: Putin does not plan to make appeals based on "results" of pseudo-referendums, - Peskov