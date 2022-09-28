Erdogan held telephone conversation with Zelensky: Pseudo-referendums complicate efforts to activat diplomatic process

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the agreement on the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

The Turkish leader also stated that "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine complicate efforts to activate the diplomatic process.

He emphasized that Turkey is ready to make a significant contribution to ending the war through peace negotiations.

Erdoğan recalled the agreements regarding the supply of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, not excluding that a similar agreement may be reached regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Read more: Putin does not plan to make appeals based on "results" of pseudo-referendums, - Peskov

"Ankara's offer to mediate on the issue of creating a demilitarized zone around the ZNPP remains valid," the Turkish leader said.

At the same time, President Zelensky thanked Erdogan in Telegram for his unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as for his principled position on non-recognition of the illegal pseudo-referendums that Russia held in the occupied territories.

"We highly appreciate Mr. Erdogan's personal role in organizing the recent exchange of prisoners of war and providing shelter to Ukrainian commanders," the head of state added.