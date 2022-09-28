Scholz held telephone conversation with Zelensky: Germany will never recognize "referendums" in occupied territories

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau, this was reported by the representative of the German government Stefan Gebestreit.

Scholz exchanged views with Zelensky on the military, political and economic situation in Ukraine, as well as on the possibilities of further support, including reconstruction.

The chancellor emphasized that Germany does not stop providing specific political, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine in the defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the supply of weapons.

Regarding the situation in the Russian-occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, the chancellor emphasized that Germany will never recognize the "results" of pseudo-referendums.

