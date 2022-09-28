European Commission presented eighth package of sanctions for Russia: restrictions on price of oil, expansion of list of persons subject to sanctions

The European Commission has published proposals for the eighth package of sanctions against Russia due to the escalation of the war in Ukraine - the list of persons subject to sanctions will be expanded, as well as trade restrictions, a price ceiling for Russian oil, and more.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russia has escalated its invasion of Ukraine to a new level. The pseudo-referendum organized in the territories occupied by Russia is an illegal attempt to seize land and change international borders by force. Putin's mobilization and threats to use nuclear weapons are a further step on the path of escalation. We do not accept the pseudo-referendum and annexation of any kind in Ukraine, and we are committed to making the Kremlin pay for this further escalation. Today, we are proposing a new package of biting sanctions against Russia. The first part concerns a list of individuals and companies," von der Leyen announced the basis for a new package of sanctions.

According to the President of the European Commission, the second part of the sanctions concerns trade restrictions. "We will isolate and hit the Russian economy even more. We propose a new ban on Russian goods, which will not allow them to enter the European market and will cause the loss of an additional 7 billion euros in revenue," she detailed.

In addition, the European Commission proposes to expand the list of goods that will no longer be able to be exported to Russia. "The goal is to prevent the Kremlin's military complex from accessing key technologies," von der Leyen continued. As an example, she said this includes "additional aviation items or electronic components and specific chemicals." "This new trade ban will further weaken Russia's economic base and weaken its ability to modernize," added the president of the European Commission.

In addition, the European Commission proposes an additional ban on the provision of European services to Russia and a ban on EU citizens holding positions in state-owned Russian companies. "Russia should not benefit from European knowledge and experience," she is convinced.

Von der Leyen also reported that the EC proposes "a legislative basis for the introduction of a price ceiling on Russian oil."