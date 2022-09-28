ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10586 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 219 10
Lithuania (246) Russia (9697) Gitanas Nausėda (44) pseudo-referendum (63)

"Fake referendums. Fake results," Lithuanian President Nauseda on pseudo-referendums of Russian Federation

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

науседа

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda reacted to the so-called referendums initiated by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the president's Twitter.

"Fake referendums. Fake results. People fill out referendum ballots with weapons pointed at their faces. These desperate attempts by Russia to annex Ukrainian territory at any cost do not change reality - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are and will be Ukraine," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian military destroyed enemy tank with well-aimed shot of "Stugna".. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 