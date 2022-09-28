Ukraine and Russian Federation are conducting negotiations on exchange of "all for all", - Budanov

Ukraine continues to work on the exchange of prisoners.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov stressed that Ukraine continues to work on prisoner exchanges, this work never stops. In particular, negotiations are ongoing regarding the "all for all" exchange.

"There is also work on individual exchanges. This is a long and exhausting process. For example, the exchange on September 21, during which 215 defenders were released, was prepared for more than two months," the message says.

