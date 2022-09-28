Weight loss of soldiers returning from Russian captivity ranges from 25 to 70 kg, - ombudsman

The Russian occupiers beat and abused captive Ukrainians, and starvation was used as one of the methods of torture.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

"All the prisoners note that there were terrible conditions of detention. The places were not adapted to such a large number. It all started with the capture, some legal moments - such as recognition as a prisoner of war, the status of a combatant - did not take place. The widespread practice of "meetings" - they were passed through the formation , where they beat with rubber batons. These batons even broke, and after that they used wooden sticks," the Ombudsman said.

Also, according to Lubinets, the brought Ukrainian prisoners were forced to keep their heads down - the occupiers called it "rods down". The Russians "additionally" beat the "violators".

The ombudsman said that the captured Ukrainians were given "extremely little" food and water, and personal hygiene products were not issued at all - there was no toilet paper, soap, or toothbrushes. According to him, the captives most often slept on the concrete - they were not given blankets or mattresses.

"Everyone lost weight. And dramatically. I talked to a guy who lost 63 kg. A guy from Azov said that he lost more than 70 kg. The least I heard was that the guy lost 25 kg. Despite the fact that he is small and, as he himself said, he always considered himself thin," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the Russians "practically did not give food at all" to the prisoners and used hunger as an element of torture.

He also noted that during the entire time in captivity, the Ukrainians never saw a representative of the Red Cross, although at the exit from the territory of Azovstal, the Red Cross handed them questionnaires for the identification of prisoners of war. After that, ICRC representatives were supposed to come to the places of detention and pick up these questionnaires, but the Russian side never allowed them.