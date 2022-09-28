Russian occupiers block evacuation buses near Vasylivka, people go on foot to Zaporizhzhia, - Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol

The Russian military requires a Russian license from carriers evacuating people from temporarily occupied territories. Evacuation buses are blocked in Vasylivka, and then people go on foot.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said about this during the broadcast of the national news telethon.

"Two days ago, the Rashists came up with new rules: carriers must obtain a Russian license. And today buses with people are not allowed out of Vasylivka. Buses reach Vasylivka, and then people walk towards Zaporizhzhia, and someone picks them up along the way, if there is such an opportunity." , - he said.

Fedorov also added that yesterday, for more than 12 hours, the occupiers opened the exit for men from Vasylivka. Some left for free, but there are those from whom a bribe - 1200 dollars was demanded.

