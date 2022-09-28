German intelligence services provide Ukraine with secret information about Russian troops - Zeit

According to the German resource Zeit, since the beginning of summer, Germany has been transferring secret intelligence information about the Russian army to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to NV.

"The federal government supplies Ukraine not only with military equipment, but also with intelligence information that can be used for military purposes," the resource reported.

Intelligence analyses and results transmitted to the AFU can help the Ukrainian army assess the combat efficiency and morale of Russian units or verify their positions, the report said. The decision to begin transferring intelligence to Ukraine was made in the third month of the war.

The information sent by German special services, according to Zeit, includes satellite images, intercepted radio messages and telephone conversations.

At the same time, the sources emphasize that the transmitted information is not directly suitable for the adjustment of strikes on the Russian Armed Forces. It is noted that German intelligence information about Russian positions or ammunition depots in the areas occupied by Russia helped the Ukrainian side to draw a more detailed picture of the situation on the front.

Germany also conducted a legal study on the admissibility of transferring this information to Ukraine in order not to become a party to the conflict. Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to avoid this at all costs, writes Zeit.