We are allocating another $1.1 billion military aid package to Kyiv, which includes 18 HIMARS systems - Pentagon

The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday announced a new $1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including 18 Himars high-mobility artillery rocket systems.

In addition to 18 HIMARS and their ammunition, the package also includes 12 Titan systems that are used to fight drones.

The package also includes funding for about 300 vehicles, dozens of trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, radars, communications and surveillance equipment, and other equipment for soldiers. It would also include funding for explosive detection equipment and maintenance and training.

