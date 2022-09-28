ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10086 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 598 26
occupation (1571) USA (3657)

Russia falsified pseudo-referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine - White House

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

дім,білий

The U.S. determined that Russia falsified the results of the referendums, which it said showed predominant support for annexation.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Associated Press, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said.

"These so-called referendums were an office of coercion and disinformation carried out by the puppet government under orders from Russia," Jean-Pierre stressed.

She also made clear that the White House is preparing new sanctions against Russia in response to the referendums, saying that the U.S. and its allies plan to impose "serious economic costs on Russia as they push for annexation."

Read more: Peskov on possibility of continuing war after "referendums": At minimum, entire Donetsk region must be "liberated".

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 