3 explosions of anti-personnel mines detected near Zaporizhzhia NPP, - IAEA
Three explosions of anti-personnel mines occurred near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
This was reported in the IAEA, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
It is noted that today at 6:00 a.m. the mine exploded approximately 50 meters from the fence perimeter of the ZNPP. The two explosions that occurred yesterday morning were also likely caused by animals roaming the minefield outside the fence.
