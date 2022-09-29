Putin puts daily pressure on Lukashenko to start aggression from Belarus - Danilov

Ukraine will give a tough response if a new offensive is launched from the territory of Belarus.

According to Censor.NЕТ, about it in an interview with the TV channel "Current times" said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

"We understand that Putin is putting pressure on Lukashenko every day to start armed aggression on the part of Belarus. We know everything. Even the recent meeting in Sochi was on this topic. I don't think that Lukashenko will make such a decision. But if the troops go on the side of Belarus , as was the case on February 24, they will receive such an answer that they did not expect," Danilov said.

