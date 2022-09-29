During September 28, 18 occupiers, 3 tanks and 6 units of armored vehicles were destroyed in southern direction, - OС "South"

The Operational Command published information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on September 28.

The message states: "The situation in the operational zone in the South Buh direction is steadily tense but under control. Our units continue to entrench in the liberated territories, conduct tactical battles, fire and psychological pressure on the enemy to weaken his positions.

In the Khreschenivka area, our active actions suppressed an enemy stronghold.

The enemy continues its efforts to hold the temporarily occupied territories, seeks to oppose the implementation of our plans, sometimes makes attempts at sabotage, reconnaissance, or assault actions.

So, with forces to the company in the direction of Bezimenne from Chkalove, he tried to improve his tactical position. He had no success, retreated with losses.

Air reconnaissance is not stopped by enemy units. In response to this activity, our units shot down 3 UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

Continuing the shelling of our positions and territorial communities with civilian populations adjacent to the front line with various weapons, the enemy launched 6 more airstrikes, including three air-to-air cruise missiles against the planes of our Air Force. Without the loss of our aviation.

In the evening, enemy aircraft launched a missile strike with five X-59 air-to-ground missiles in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia. 4 missiles were destroyed by air defense forces of the Eastern Air Command, 1 hit a grain processing enterprise in Kryvy Rih. There is damage to production facilities. Without human losses.

Our aircraft delivered 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and equipment, as well as on enemy air defense positions.

Missile and artillery units performed more than 220 fire missions, including at four areas of concentration of forces and means in Charivne, Oleshki, and Kherson, at two electronic warfare stations in the Beryslav district, and for control purposes - at the bridge in Nova Kakhovka.

Confirmed enemy losses are 18 tanks, 2 tanks, and 6 units of other armored and motor vehicles.

8 ships of the enemy fleet are maneuvering in the Black Sea near the Crimean coast. 1 air defense and 3 surface carriers of 24 Kalibr missiles are on combat duty

The sea is stormy, and this, as a rule, increases the mine danger. Remember that the damage radius of such a marine "surprise" in the coastal zone can reach 100 meters. Be vigilant and aware, notify the competent authorities about discovered suspicious objects, observe security measures and the norms of the legal regime of martial law.

The threat of missile attacks has not disappeared, in addition to it, the possibility of using kamikaze drones in the southern regions should also be taken into account."