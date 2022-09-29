Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 12 settlements, - General Staff

Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Zalizne, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Ozerianivka, Pervomaiske, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Bezimenne.

Thus, the two hundred and eighteenth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential areas, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 8 air strikes, carried out more than 82 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

More than 28 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Yuriivka, Mariinka, Kryvy Rih, Vyshchetarasivka, Mykolaiv and Ternovy Pody.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Senkivka and Bleshnia settlements of the Chernihiv region, as well as Seredyna Buda, Havrylova Sloboda, Khliborob, Myropilske, and Riasne of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Sosnivka, Krasne, Hrushivka, Senkove, Dvorichna, and Kolodiazne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Novoselivka, Stary Karavan, Shchurove, Zakitne, Dibrova, Ozerne, and Verkhniokamianske settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Toretsk, Opytne, Ivanovske, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka and Vesele;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Berdychi, Pisky, Pervomaiske and Mariinka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. At the same time, he carried out artillery shelling near Novoukrainka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Chervone, Novopole, and Uspenivka.

Areas of about 25 settlements along the contact line were shelled in the South Buh direction. To conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and strike at civil infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 45 sorties of UAVs in this direction.

The Russian military leadership continues to take measures to replenish manpower losses, in particular, to equip its units at the expense of prisoners. According to available information, about 400 people of the specified category arrived at the educational center in the territory of the Rostov region. Their training will last until September 30 this year.

Also, the enemy continues to send newly demobilized, low-skilled personnel to the areas of hostilities. So, on September 26, 7 units of tanks went to Lyman in the Donetsk region, 2 of which were involved in a road accident during the pursuit. In addition, the formed crews also did not undergo proper fire training using standard tank weapons.

It is known that two thousand people mobilized from Crimea were sent from Sevastopol to the Kherson region on September 27. In addition, the military commissars in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea received an order regarding the priority of conscription of Crimean Tatars into the ranks of the Russian occupying forces, with their assignment to combat units performing tasks in the areas of the most intense hostilities. During September 26 of this year, 21 persons of the specified nationality were mobilized in the Saky district alone.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. On September 27 of this year, in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the Tokmak settlement area, the Defense Forces destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. The sanitary and irreversible losses of the enemy's personnel are specified.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes during the day. The defeat of three strongholds, ten places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units, in different directions, shot down 4 UAVs and 4 X-59 guided air missiles.

Missile troops and artillery continue to inflict fire damage on enemy facilities. In particular, during the day, two command posts, seven areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, one repeater station, three EW stations, two warehouses with ammunition, and one with fuel and lubricants were affected.