AFU destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft missile complexes in Tokmak area, - General Staff

On September 27, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian invaders in the Tokmak region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding operational information as of 06:00 a.m., Censor.NET reports.

The General Staff noted that the occupiers continue to suffer losses.

"On September 27 of this year, in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, in the area of Tokmak, the Defense Forces destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft missile complexes. The sanitary and irreversible losses of the enemy's personnel are being clarified," the message reads.

