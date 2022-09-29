Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 58,580 people, 262 planes, 224 helicopters, 2,325 tanks, 1,385 artillery systems, and 4,909 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 29, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 58,580.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 29/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 58,580 (+430) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2325 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4909(+20) units,

artillery systems - 1385 (+4) units,

MLRS - 331 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 175 (+0) units,

aircraft - 262 (+0) units,

helicopters - 224 (+0) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 995 (+6),

cruise missiles - 246 (+4),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3751 (+9) units,

special equipment - 131 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being verified," the report says.