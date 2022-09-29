By October 15, winter uniforms will arrive at combat units, - Reznikov

Winter uniforms for all combat units are already in warehouses, and thermal underwear and fleece jackets are already arriving at the troops.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Censor.NET informs.

"We agreed with the prime minister that we focus on our manufacturer as much as possible. Even though we contract anywhere, we have 350 domestic and 123 foreign contracts. 23% are Western, 77% are ours," he said.

According to the minister, uniforms were ordered already in the summer of this year.

"Today, by all standards, the winter period officially begins on October 15. It can get colder earlier. That's why I said that if we don't have time to bring in winter jackets, then at least the main thing is thermal underwear and fleece jackets. This somehow solves the task of the transition period," he said.

According to Reznikov, "200,000 units of full-fledged winter kit have already been brought to us and are in our warehouses. Now - only transportation to combat units, they will receive first of all and will not freeze. This is not counting sleeping bags, tents, heaters, etc., of course," he added.

At the same time, the minister said, "understanding that this is a war, some of the clothes are tearing, I turned to the partners at Ramstein, and today there is confirmation from the British and Spanish partners. This is already international technical assistance."

"In general, there is no reason to panic. Treason is put aside," Reznikov said