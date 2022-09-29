If Russia uses nuclear weapons, NATO can strike with missiles and aircraft - Polish Foreign Minister Rau

NATO can strike the Russian Federation with missiles and aircraft if it uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, and "not necessarily from Ukrainian territory."

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said this in an interview with RMF FM, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the event of a possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine, the response of the NATO countries would probably be "reduced to the generally accepted response in Ukraine" and would be as presented by the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan.

He noted that under such a scenario, the introduction of NATO troops into the territory of Ukraine cannot be ruled out, but "this will not be a necessary procedure", as conventional weapons - aviation or missiles - can be used, and "not necessarily from Ukrainian territory".

Sullivan previously said the US had told the Kremlin directly, privately, at a very high level, that any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and its allies would respond strongly.

Rau also noted that if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the North Atlantic Alliance should not retaliate with the same weapons of mass destruction, but NATO's response with "conventional" weapons "must be devastating" for the occupying country's army.

