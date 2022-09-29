Another exchange of prisoners took place. Ukraine returned 6 people - four marines and two civilians, - PO. VIDEO&PHOTOS

6 people returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Of them, 4 marines participated in the battles for Mariupol.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Among the freed:

officers - Oleksii Bulakhov and Mykola Kostenko. Soldiers - Liudmila Herasimenko and Ivan Zemliany;

civilians - Andrusha Victoria and Maiboroda Yana.

"Each of them has their own story. For example, Andrusha Victoria was taken from her home by Russian soldiers on March 27, because in her phone they found data about enemy equipment, which she transmitted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Later, she was taken to the Russian Federation and held in the Kursk pre-trial detention center. Maiboroda Yana ended up in captive due to the fact that her phone contained photos of Russian equipment in the Chornobyl zone," the message reads.

Read more: If Russia uses nuclear weapons, NATO can strike with missiles and aircraft - Polish Foreign Minister Rau

It is noted that the liberated soldiers took part in the battles for Mariupol.