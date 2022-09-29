Russia raids Chernihiv and Sumy regions, 55 explosions in hour, - OC "South"

On the afternoon of September 29, Russia launched new strikes on the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. 55 explosions were recorded in just one hour.

This was reported in the "North" Operational Command, Censor.NET informs.

"Around 12:00-1:00 p.m., observers recorded 45 explosions (arrivals, previously from barrel artillery) on the territory of Ukraine from the Russian side in the area of Sosnivka and in the area of the Shalyhinsky reserve. ... 10 more arrivals (probably 120 mm mortar ) was recorded by observers around 12:20-13:10 in the direction of Senkivka," the report says.

There are no losses among personnel and equipment.

According to preliminary data, the Russians hit the livestock complex in Sosnivka and damaged the power lines.

