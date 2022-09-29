Zelensky and Duda discussed "referendums" in territories captured by Russian Federation

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, paying special attention to the international reaction to the illegal "referendums" held by Russia in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

On Thursday, the interlocutors agreed on the need for a powerful consolidated reaction of the world to the illegal actions of the Russian Federation, which destroy the foundations of international law. The heads of state discussed specific steps and measures that the parties will work on in this context.

Zelensky thanked Duda for his strong support for Ukraine during his speech at the opening of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, as well as for Poland's clear position on non-recognition of the so-called referendums.

The heads of state also discussed the issue of military and defense cooperation.

Zelensky congratulated Poland on the official opening of the Baltic Pipeline, stressing the importance of this event "for the development of security and strengthening of energy independence of the entire region."

The President of Ukraine also noted the reduction of queues at the Ukrainian-Polish border and emphasized the importance of further efforts to increase the throughput capacity of the relevant points. According to him, the Ukrainian side is interested in implementing joint border and customs control at all checkpoints and speeding up work on a bilateral agreement in this area.