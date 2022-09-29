ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7042 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
26 897 127
Zelenskyi (3876) NSDC (899) Serhiy Nykyforov (15)

Zelensky calls urgent meeting of National Security Council for September 30

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky calls an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow.

Serhiy Nikiforov, press secretary of the head of state, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. We will announce the agenda and other details later," he said.

Read more: Zelensky and Duda discussed "referendums" in territories captured by Russian Federation

Zelensky calls urgent meeting of National Security Council for September 30 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 