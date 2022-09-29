26 897 127
Zelensky calls urgent meeting of National Security Council for September 30
President Volodymyr Zelensky calls an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow.
Serhiy Nikiforov, press secretary of the head of state, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. We will announce the agenda and other details later," he said.
