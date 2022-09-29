Detentions of people suspected of working for Russian intelligence have begun in Montenegro

Two citizens of Montenegro, six employees of the Russian embassy in this country and several Russian citizens are under investigation on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Vijesti.

The prosecutor's office of Montenegro reported that searches are ongoing.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovich announced the detention of several people.

The former spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Radomir Sekulovich is among the suspects. He held this position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the time of the state union of Serbia and Montenegro, worked in consular affairs in Yugoslavia and African countries for more than 30 years.

According to the publication's sources, one of the suspects has worked for Russia for more than ten years and is part of a wider group whose members are known to Montenegrin law enforcement officers.

The same sources note that today's action is only the beginning of activities to expose accomplices of foreign special services.

According to Reuters, six Russian diplomats, 30 Russian citizens with temporary residence permits and two Montenegrins are suspected of criminal activity. All of them were detained.