Russia can use tactical nuclear weapons on front line, command centers and critical infrastructure, - Defense Intelligence

Українська розвідка оцінює як дуже високу ймовірність застосування Росією тактичної ядерної зброї.

A representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadymy Skibitsky, told The Guardian about this, Censor.NET reports.

"The strikes will probably be aimed at places along the front line, where a large number of personnel and equipment are deployed, as well as at important command centers and critical infrastructure. To stop them, we need not only anti-aircraft, but also anti-missile systems," representative of military intelligence of Ukraine noted.

According to Skibitsky, Ukraine's task is to inflict the biggest losses on Russia on the battlefield, which, along with sanctions and political isolation, will have an impact on the Russian economy and society.

It will be recalled that on September 21, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to use all means to protect its territorial integrity.

Western partners currently do not observe signs of preparations for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, but take such a threat seriously. At the same time, they stepped up surveillance of Russia's nuclear weapons, primarily through their intelligence services.

The NSDC apparatus will soon publish instructions for Ukrainians in case the Russian Federation uses nuclear weapons.

Read more: More than 100,000 men have already been mobilized in Russia, - General Staff of AFU