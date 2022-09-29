ENG
war (20207) Mykolaiv region (387) Anti-aircraft warfare (745) plane (754)

Two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down in Mykolaiv region, - AC "South"

су25

Two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft were destroyed by air defense forces in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported in the air command "South", Censor.NET informs.

"On September 29, around 5:00 p.m., in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region, soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the message reads.

