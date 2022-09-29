8 460 16
Two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down in Mykolaiv region, - AC "South"
Two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft were destroyed by air defense forces in the Mykolaiv region.
This was reported in the air command "South", Censor.NET informs.
"On September 29, around 5:00 p.m., in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region, soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the message reads.
