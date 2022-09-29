ENG
Rashists hit public transport stop in center of Mykolaiv, there are victims, - Mayor Sienkevych

Russian occupiers shelled Mykolaiv with cluster shells, hit the area of public transport stops, there are victims.

As Censor.NET informs, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkevych, announced this on Twitter.

"An explosion near a public transport stop. Cluster bombs. There are victims. All services are working. Details later," he wrote.

