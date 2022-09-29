During September 29, AFU repelled Russian assaults near 11 settlements. 6 enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes were destroyed during day, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on September 29.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and eighteenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on the full occupation of Donetsk region and holding the captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war. There remains a threat of enemy air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

During the current day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 4 air strikes, carried out more than 28 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Kryvy Rih, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Pavlivka, Visokopillia, Myrne. Also, as a result of the attack on the Zelenodolsk TPP, more than 10 civilians were injured.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery:

in the Seversky direction - in the Senkivka district of the Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Veterynarne, Sosnivka, Strelecha, Krasne, Hlyboke, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Hrushivka, Senkove and Oskil settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Novy Mir, Katerynivka, Nove, Novoselivka, Bohorodychne, Pryshyb, Blakytni Ozera, Shchurove, Donetske, Stary Karavan, Dibrova, Raihorodok, Ozerne, Zakytne, and Verkhniokamianske settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction – Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Zaitseve and Toretsk;

in the Avdiivka direction - in the areas of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Pisky and Mariinka settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk direction – Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novopil, Neskuchne and Novoukrainka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region – Temyrivka, Yablukove, Uspenivka, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Chervone.

Areas of more than 35 settlements along the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the South Bug direction. In particular, Nikopol, Visokopillia, Arkhanhelske, Osokorivka, Ternivka, Bilohirka, Suhy Stavok, Blahodatne, Olhyne, Lymany, Pravdyne and Myrne.

The leadership of the Russian occupation forces continues to use all available means to restore the combat capability of units that have suffered losses in battles on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the so-called "local authorities" are recruiting and training 250 more prisoners. In the coming days, they will be sent to supplement the units that are in advanced positions.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. In particular, it was confirmed that the enemy's concentration of manpower and military equipment in the Nova Kuban area of ​​the Kherson region was damaged, which also led to the detonation of ammunition. Enemy losses are being refined.

According to detailed information, as a result of fire damage by the occupiers in the Sofiivka district of Berdiansk district of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy lost more than 40 people wounded and about 15 killed.

In addition, more than 200 wounded invaders have been delivered to medical facilities in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, in recent days.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Vyimka, Pavlivka and Bezimenne settlements.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes during the day. It was confirmed that one stronghold, ten places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, as well as six anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were destroyed. In addition, our air defense units shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle.

During the current day, the missile forces and artillery, in particular, hit 4 command posts, 15 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment, and 6 warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants.