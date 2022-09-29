ENG
As result of shelling of public transport stop in Mykolaiv, 2 people died and 12 were injured, - regional council

As a result of shelling of a public transport stop in Mykolaiv with cluster shells, two people died and 12 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, Censor.NET informs.

"Cluster shells hit the area of a public transport stop in a crowded part of the city! Right at rush hour... Just when civilians were returning home... This is nothing but a targeted terrorist act to destroy the civilian population! At the moment 2 dead, 12 wounded," Zamazeyeva wrote.

