ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7284 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
13 204 97
Bulgaria (64) weapons (2425)

Bulgaria will not supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, - Minister of Defense Stoyanov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

болгарія

Bulgaria has no intention of supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons. This requires a separate decision of the country’s parliament.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the technical government of the country, Dimitar Stoyanov, Censor.NET reports with reference to BNT.

"Ukrainian ambassador Vitaly Moskalenko requested heavy weapons from us. My answer was clear: there is a decision of the parliament on the provision of military-technical assistance, but not on the provision of weapons. We cannot violate it," Stoyanov said.

According to him, Bulgaria will not be able to supply Ukraine with weapons until the position of the parliament changes. But the country does not abandon its obligations regarding the repair of Ukrainian military equipment.

Read more: AFU destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft missile complexes in Tokmak area, - General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 