Russia mobilized almost all men in occupied territories of Donbas and Luhansk region - intelligence

The Russian Federation plans to extend the mobilization to the occupied territories of Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, almost all men have been mobilized. According to Ukrainian intelligence, after the annexation of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, they also plan to announce mobilization.

"We see that in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions almost the entire male population has been mobilized. According to our assessment, after Russia's annexation of the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, mobilization will also be announced there,"Vadym Skibitskyy, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said.

Read more: Putin’s rating began to decrease after announcement of mobilization, - "Levada Center"