3 Marines, who had been hiding in occupation for six months, returned to controlled territory

Three Ukrainian marines were able to return to the controlled territory from the occupation, where they had been hiding for six months.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Intelligence of Defense Ministry.

According to the report, information was received that three Ukrainian servicemen of the Marine brigade, two men and a woman, were hiding in one of the temporarily seized towns in eastern Ukraine.

The intelligence explained that the men had been injured in March during hostilities. As a result, their group could not independently return to the controlled territory. All three were forced to hide in the zone of occupation. They were able to hold out for six months thanks to the patriotism of local residents who gave the soldiers medicine and food.

Читайте: Україна провела з РФ 20 офіційних обмінів і повернула з полону понад 800 військових і цивільних

In order to return our defenders, the operational units of the Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, DBR, NABU and the National Police conducted an operational combination of evacuation, and the Ukrainian Marines were able to leave the temporarily occupied territory. All three are in Ukrainian-controlled territory and intend to return to their unit to continue their military service.

As previously reported, on September 29, Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange with Russia - four Marines and two civilians were returned home.