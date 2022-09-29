In case Russia uses nuclear weapons, the world’s response will be immediate and radical, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, expressed confidence that in the event of the Russian Federation using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the world’s response would be immediate.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this on the air of the program "The great Lviv speaks".

"Whether they will resort to this action depends only on the thoughts that are in Putin's head. I can say that if, God forbid, even one nuclear tactical weapon is used against our country - the response of the world will be instant and it will be absolutely radical. I am more than sure of that," he informed.

Regarding the talk that there will be no world response, that everyone will swallow it, the official stressed that the use of nuclear weapons could be the first time in history since World War II, after the events that took place in Japan then.

"This may be the first such attempt by a country to use nuclear weapons. And so the world, quite understandably, has to react to this. I am more than sure that it will react to it," said the secretary of the NSDC.

At the same time, Danilov said that nothing can be ruled out, but tactical nuclear weapons cannot inflict a large area of damage.

"I want us all to understand this - that what concerns the use of tactical nuclear weapons - this is not Hiroshima and Nagasaki - this is a completely different situation. These are weapons that can cover 10, 5, 20 square kilometers, depending on how crazy our neighbor, Russia, can get.

The other thing is that we have to prepare ourselves really for any development, given the crazy neighbor that is next to us. Neighbors, as they say, unfortunately, you do not choose your neighbors," added the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

The official said that in the near future the National Security and Defense Council will officially publish recommendations for civilians, how to act in case of danger, they have already been prepared.

"These recommendations will be provided. Moreover, there is a lot of useful data on this in the media. But I will say that, in particular, staying in the basement in case of any threat is a fundamentally important thing. I can talk about this for a long time, because we have a very a lot of information," he said.

The secretary of the NSDC informed that experts do not advise staying in wooden houses - there must be a concrete structure and preferably a basement.

"But in no case do not panic in this case," urged Danilov.

