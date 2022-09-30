On the night of September 30, Russian President Putin signed decrees recognizing Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as independent territories.

According to Censor.NЕТ, copies of the decrees were published by the publication RIA News.

The report states that "Putin signed a decree recognizing Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region as independent territories."

