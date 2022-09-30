ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Putin signed decrees recognizing Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as independent territories

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On the night of September 30, Russian President Putin signed decrees recognizing Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as independent territories.

According to Censor.NЕТ, copies of the decrees were published by the publication RIA News.

The report states that "Putin signed a decree recognizing Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region as independent territories."

Read more: "Agreements" on "accession" of occupied Ukrainian territories to Russian Federation will be signed on September 30, - Peskov

