Pentagon will create new command to help Ukraine, - media

The US Department of Defense intends to create a new command to coordinate arms and training of Ukraine. Work in the relevant direction has already begun.

This is stated by CNN and The New York Times.

According to media reports, the new command will be based in Wiesbaden, Germany, which is not far from many of the training sites used by the United States to train the Ukrainian military in the use of Western weapons.

About 300 people will serve in the new command. The command will report to NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Kavoli.

CNN writes that the new command will create a more formal structure in the armed forces to manage deliveries.

"This mission to Germany will optimize the training and assistance system created by the U.S. and allies on the move after the Russian invasion," notes The New York Times.

A full plan for the unit has already been submitted to the U.S. Secretary of Defense and a final decision is expected in the coming weeks.

"The new unit demonstrates that the U.S. expects the Russian threat to Ukraine and its neighbors to continue for years to come," The New York Times notes.

